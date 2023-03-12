Calico Critters recall: Accessories linked to 2 child deaths

The recalled Calico Critters have been offered at Walmart, Meijer and different retail outlets national and on-line from January 2000 thru December 2021.
WASHINGTON — More than 3.2 million toys for kids were recalled after equipment that got here with the goods have been linked to two deaths.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that each one Calico Critters flocked animal figures that have been offered with bottle and pacifier equipment are a part of the recall.
The equipment pose a choking danger for kids, the fee mentioned. Three incidents involving the toys were reported to Epoch Everlasting Play, the producer who created the toys.
Two kids died within the incidents, together with a 2-year-old child in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan in 2015.
The toys have been offered at Walmart, Meijer, and different retail outlets national and on-line at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 thru December 2021. The bottle equipment have been offered in yellow, crimson, blue and orange colours. The pacifier equipment have been offered in yellow, orange, crimson, darkish crimson, blue and teal colours.
Families who personal any of the recalled toys must take the bottle and pacifier equipment clear of their kids straight away and get in touch with Epoch Everlasting Play via the company’s website to check in for a unfastened substitute accent.
The following merchandise numbers are imprinted on the backside of the product packaging for the recalled toys:
