Calico Critters recall: Accessories linked to 2 child deaths

The recalled Calico Critters have been offered at Walmart, Meijer and different retail outlets national and on-line from January 2000 thru December 2021.

WASHINGTON — More than 3.2 million toys for kids were recalled after equipment that got here with the goods have been linked to two deaths.

- Advertisement - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that each one Calico Critters flocked animal figures that have been offered with bottle and pacifier equipment are a part of the recall.

The equipment pose a choking danger for kids, the fee mentioned. Three incidents involving the toys were reported to Epoch Everlasting Play, the producer who created the toys.

Two kids died within the incidents, together with a 2-year-old child in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan in 2015.

- Advertisement - The toys have been offered at Walmart, Meijer, and different retail outlets national and on-line at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 thru December 2021. The bottle equipment have been offered in yellow, crimson, blue and orange colours. The pacifier equipment have been offered in yellow, orange, crimson, darkish crimson, blue and teal colours.

Families who personal any of the recalled toys must take the bottle and pacifier equipment clear of their kids straight away and get in touch with Epoch Everlasting Play via the company’s website to check in for a unfastened substitute accent.

The following merchandise numbers are imprinted on the backside of the product packaging for the recalled toys:

- Advertisement - CC1459- BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481 – HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491 – FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508 – WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510 – CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529 – SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1571 – ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586 – PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641 – FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643 – BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664 – HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1694 -CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737 -BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750 – BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761 – TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC1795 – BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924 – BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955 – JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965 – CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2019 – YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS

CC2067 – ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269 – BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4 – BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484 – JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537 – BL SOPHIE’S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4 – SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597 – NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598 – BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407 – BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412 – BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416 – BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418 – BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1429 – BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481 – BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491 – BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510 – BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513 – BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520 – BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

CF1526 – BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

CF1554 – BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586 – BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717 -BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737 – BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750 – BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761 – BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795 – BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537 – BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE