Caleb Love transfers to Arizona: Former UNC star heads to Pac-12 after previous commitment to Michigan





Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love introduced on his social media account that he has dedicated to play for Arizona after visiting this system this weekend. Love was once up to now ranked because the seventeenth perfect participant within the CBS Sports switch portal scores and was once extremely sought after ahead of in the long run committing to Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. Throughout his time at UNC, Love began 96 video games and helped the Tar Heels succeed in the 2022 nationwide championship sport ahead of falling to Kansas. During his profession at North Carolina, Love averaged 14.6 issues, 3.3 rebounds and three.3 assists on 36.0% taking pictures and 31.7% from 3-point vary.

Lloyd expressed pleasure for Love’s resolution in a liberate, pointing out, “Caleb is a tremendously talented guard who has significant experience playing college basketball at a high level. We look forward to helping Caleb grow his game at Arizona. And as we near the completion of the roster for the upcoming season, we feel great about how everything has come together. Now it’s time for the real work to start.”

Earlier within the offseason, Love had dedicated to Michigan, however assets instructed CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander that he didn’t have the vital transferable credit to simply transparent the admissions bar, that means he would have had to take a heavy path load throughout the spring and summer season. Love’s addition will lend a hand Arizona jump again from a disappointing loss to Princeton within the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had been the No. 2 seed within the South Region ahead of being upended by way of the No. 15 seed Tigers, leading to some of the greatest upsets in match historical past.

- Advertisement -

With Love’s commitment, Arizona will transfer from No. 21 to No. 16 within the CBS Sports early preseason Top 25 And 1 scores. As each an skilled and take hold of participant, Love provides fantastic worth to Arizona, which added a number of transfers over the offseason, together with former Alabama level guard Jaden Bradley and San Diego State energy ahead Keshad Johnson. All avid gamers have precious NCAA Tournament enjoy.

Despite having NBA Draft hype surrounding him after the match, Love made up our minds to go back for any other season on the collegiate stage and play his ultimate season of basketball within the Pac-12. Love hit probably the most iconic pictures in UNC program historical past when he buried a 3-pointer within the face of Duke heart Mark Williams within the remaining seconds of the Final Four, in the long run finishing Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame profession with the Blue Devils. Though Love emerged as a star throughout the 2022 NCAA Tournament, his workforce struggled closing season, with North Carolina failing to succeed in the NCAA Tournament after beginning the season preseason ranked because the No. 1 workforce within the nation. Love averaged 16.7 issues, 3.7 rebounds, and a pair of.8 assists closing season.

Love’s resolution to sign up for Arizona is Lloyd’s newest a hit switch in his first season on the college. Last yr, Arizona reached the Sweet 16 however misplaced within the first spherical. Love will workforce up with Bradley and incoming four-star freshman KJ Lewis to spotlight Arizona’s remodeled roster. The program has had its justifiable share of proficient rosters over the last 20 years, together with Elite Eight appearances in 2011, 2014, and 2015 below former trainer Sean Miller.

- Advertisement -

The Wildcats’ greatest lack of the offseason was once Kerr Kriisa, who transferred to West Virginia. Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists throughout the closing two seasons, was once a star level guard for Arizona. With Love, Bradley, and Johnson becoming a member of the roster, Arizona is poised to make any other deep run on this yr’s match.



