Build-A-Bear debuts RuPaul Bear, a tribute to the famous drag queen

The endure can also be bought for $56 on Build-A-Bear’s site. It’s featured on the Bear Cave a part of its site, a segment that calls for guests to be 18+.

FLORIDA, USA — “Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.”

It's a part of the product description for a new bear just lately debuted through Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., impressed through drag queen RuPaul.

RuPaul is the host of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. They showed the collaboration via their Instagram.

"Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector's item made in tribute to the world's most famous drag queen," reads the product description. "Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear's signature wig and gold sequin dress included."

While some folks applauded the industry for the collaboration, others hinted that the transfer is an try to groom youngsters.

“Remember: there’s absolutely no agenda to groom your kids. Don’t be ridiculous. On an unrelated note, @buildabear is selling a drag queen stuffed bear for children,” tweeted Matt Walsh, an American right-wing political commentator and writer.

Ben Shapiro, a conservative political pundit, also weighed in.

“When they say they’re not coming after the kids, that’s a lie. They’re coming after the kids. Apparently Build-A-Bear…they’ve decided that they need to drag queen the kids.”

George Takei, an American actor and activist, spoke back to Shapiro.