The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the general public in finding 16-year-old Raziah Peterson who went missing from Pompano Beach. Detective findings recommend that Peterson was once ultimate observed on Tuesday, May 16, round 8:30 pm within the 1300 block of Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach. Peterson was once dressed in an unknown colour pant and a white blouse.

She is described as 5 ft, 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 kilos. Peterson has brown eyes and purple hair. If someone has information about Peterson’s whereabouts, they must touch BSO Detective Chris Blankenship via the next quantity 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency quantity 954-764-4357.

