BSO search for man who went missing as child in Lauderhill – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a search for a man who went missing greater than 4 a long time in the past as a tender child in Lauderhill, Florida. Jason Townsend disappeared on May 20, 1980, on the age of 3.

An “age progression photo” has been created to present a way of what Townsend would possibly appear to be as of late.

- Advertisement -

Officials imagine that foul play used to be concerned in his disappearance. He vanished whilst his mom used to be running and beneath the care of a pal.

If you could have any information about Townsend’s whereabouts, you’re instructed to touch the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-356-4774 or your native police division.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

- Advertisement -

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox