Bryan Slaton Faces Calls Resign ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ Intern

Slaton, an ultraconservative consultant from Royse City, faces accusations that he “engaged in a potentially ‘inappropriate relationship’ with an intern,” as first reported Monday by way of The Texas Tribune. Now, some in Slaton’s personal birthday party are challenging that he renounce.

An inner grievance made towards Slaton claims that he’d allegedly phoned the intern on Friday, March 31, to ask her over, and that alcoholic drinks have been imbibed. The time? After 10 p.m. The position? Slaton’s rental in Austin. Her age? Under 21.

Yeah, the optics are not precisely nice. (Slaton’s legal professional blasted the claims as “outrageous” in a commentary.)

Slaton, by way of the way in which, is a married man and father who served as a youth and family minister for greater than a decade, consistent with his web page. The firebrand is notorious for his anti-LGBTQ+ stance, his “pro-family” conservative values and his debatable ideas on state secession.

After video from a Dallas drag display went viral remaining yr, Slaton proposed banning such occasions within the presence of minors to “protect” children from drag queens.

Texas Republicans often paint LGBTQ+ folks as “predators,” so some within the state GOP are not happy to be told of Slaton’s meant, let’s say, indiscretions.

State Rep. Steve Toth of The Woodlands referred to as on his colleague to renounce in a Tuesday morning tweet. He added that classifying Slaton’s habits as “inappropriate” can be a “gross understatement.

“What’s maximum troubling concerning the occasions of this tale is that his habits seems to be predatory,” Toth continued. “Unfortunately, his handlers have closed their eyes to the indicators of his dysfunctional habits as a result of he used to be keen to do their bidding.”

The past few days in the Texas House, screams of everything that’s wrong with a small segment of its elected officials.

Unfortunately calling the behavior of @BryanForHD2 “inappropriate” is a gross understatement. What’s most troubling about the events of this story is that his… — Steve Toth (@Toth_4_Texas) April 11, 2023

Another fiercely conservative lawmaker, Deer Park state Rep. Briscoe Cain, fueled rumors of Slaton’s alleged extramarital misconduct in a tweet last week.

“I’m completely livid at a republican whom I imagine to be a sexual predator,” Cain wrote in part. “I’ve by no means been so ticked off at some other legislator. 🤬 He will have to renounce now.”

Yes, I am angry at several republicans for voting against school choice funding. They should regret that vote. I am absolutely furious at a republican whom I believe to be a sexual predator. I’ve never been so ticked off at another legislator. 🤬 He should resign now. — Briscoe Cain (@BriscoeCain) April 8, 2023

Other political observers also are challenging that Slaton relinquish his House seat. On Monday night time, the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC railed towards the consultant in a Twitter thread.

“The TX GOP sells itself as the party of family values and they have targeted LGBTQ+ as groomers, and perverts etc.. when all this time the snake was in their mist [sic], like it always is,” MAGA tweeted. “Y’all need to clean house and repent. Slaton needs to resign. And y’all need to STFU already.”