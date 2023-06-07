Browns hit by rash of violent crime: Two players robbed at gunpoint, multiple players have car stolen

A complete of 3 Cleveland Browns players have been robbed over the weekend, together with two players who had their vehicles stolen.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive take on Perrion Winfrey have been two of the players who have been robbed. The two teammates left a nightclub round 3:30 a.m. on Monday and that’s the reason after they have been approached by six masked males who proceeded to rob them at gunpoint.

Not best have been the suspects ready to scouse borrow Newsome’s truck, however additionally they were given away with some jewellery that the 2 Browns’ teammates were dressed in. Newsome tweeted concerning the incident a couple of hours after it took place.

The Browns nook wasn’t the one participant were given had his car stolen over the weekend. According to Cleveland.com, a thief additionally made off with a car belonging to Demetric Felton. The operating again’s car was once stolen at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, kind of 24 hours earlier than Newsome’s car was once taken.

A neighborhood dealership posted an image of Felton’s car.

Although Newsome’s car was once taken at gunpoint, Felton’s car was once stolen instantly out of his condo storage, according to ESPN.com.

This marks the 3rd time this 12 months {that a} Browns participant has had his car stolen. Back in January, a car belonging to Deshaun Watson was stolen from the parking lot of a dealership in North Olmsted, Ohio.