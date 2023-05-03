Browns fourth-round pick Dawand Jones told teams his dream was to be an NBA player, per report

The 2023 NFL Draft has simply came about, and in spite of now not having any first-round alternatives, the Cleveland Browns have succeeded in striking in combination a robust draft magnificence. One of the intriguing avid gamers decided on was Dawand Jones, a former Ohio State offensive take on, who was selected because the 111th total pick within the fourth around.

Jones is an spectacular bodily presence, status at 6-foot-8 and weighing 374 kilos. It was as Lance Zierlein from NFL.com aptly described him, a “human mountain requiring long hikes to navigate.” Having fallen farther within the draft than many had predicted, some idea that he may have been a first-round pick. However, throughout his pre-draft procedure, he didn’t carry out in addition to anticipated.

According to SI.com, it was a turbulent pre-draft duration for Jones. There have been some doubts about his weight, dealing with of the Senior Bowl and professional day, and strangely, his want to play within the NBA as an alternative of the NFL. Jones refuted this via taking to Twitter and declaring that the report was false, wondering the place that they had even gotten this information from.

Despite the problems with his pre-draft procedure that teams seemed to have had, the Cleveland Browns have been nonetheless decided to stay him on their draft board. Jones was a two-time All-Big Ten participant and allowed 0 sacks and best 5 pressures in 394 pass-block snaps throughout closing season. He additionally began 12 video games at proper take on in 2022 and was named a Second Team AP All-American.

Although there are some questions on his willpower to the sport, Jones has the entire gear vital to be a unique participant within the NFL, and Cleveland didn’t have to use a prized pick to gain him. It takes immense willpower to succeed in good fortune within the execs, and best time will inform if Dawand Jones has what it takes.