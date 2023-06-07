Broward sex offender jailed again — this time for touching underage McDonald’s coworker, cops say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A shift supervisor at a McDonald’s in Hallandale Beach, Florida, used to be arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after a co-worker reported that he touched her genitals. The alleged sufferer used to be underage on the time of the incident, and the accused particular person, Jakeem Quayshonne Jackson, 31, is a registered sex offender who used to be on probation when he used to be arrested.

Jackson’s earlier offense noticed him pleading no contest to lewd and lascivious molestation fees after being accused of touching a paraplegic guy’s penis whilst running for Broward County’s TOPS paratransit carrier in March 2022. He have been at the state sex offender registry since then.

The present case surfaced when government answered to a decision from the McDonald’s location on North Federal Highway on Sunday. The alleged sufferer stated Jackson had given her an undesirable hug and touched her vagina over her clothes whilst often drawing near her after that, consistent with the arrest document from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Video pictures filmed by way of the sufferer confirmed Jackson time and again drawing near her in spite of her shouting and asking him to go away her on my own, the police document stated.

The McDonald’s proprietor/operator, Brad Ashlin, launched a remark wherein he stated their group totally condemns sexual harassment conduct and introduced give a boost to to the sufferer. Ashlin additionally showed that they’d finished a background test on Jackson ahead of hiring him, nevertheless it used to be carried out ahead of he used to be registered as a sex offender.

Jackson is lately in custody on the Broward Main Jail anticipating trial for violating probation.

The case highlights the important want to imagine the security of staff and most of the people whilst making selections about hiring. The incident no longer simplest puts the kid in query in peril but additionally undermines the security of different minors with whom Jackson might come into touch. Organizations will have to habits common background exams on staff and be additional wary when hiring registered sex offenders.

It could also be vital to notice the demanding situations that get up when coping with sex offenders. These folks may pose a vital chance, however additionally they should be handled slightly and given alternatives to reintegrate into society. Balancing those various factors calls for considerate attention and nuanced decision-making.