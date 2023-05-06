Bronny James commits to USC: LeBron James’ son chooses to stay near father in Southern California

Four-star guard Bronny James has introduced that he has dedicated to USC, making him the oldest son of mythical Lakers participant LeBron James, and the highest uncommitted participant in the Class of 2023. 247Sports has ranked James because the No. 26 participant in the category and, after making the verdict to finish his extended recruitment, he selected the Trojans over each Ohio State and Oregon.

Notably, James displayed outstanding ability all through his closing video games as a high-school participant closing month at the once a year Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. For years, it’s been an issue of intense hobby about the place James would play, given his spectacular capacity as a valid NBA prospect and one of the crucial charming abilities of his magnificence. While first of all predicted that he would make a choice a transfer immediately from highschool, as a substitute, in fresh months, the school path gave the impression the much more likely selection.

- Advertisement -

Having attended Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, it used to be a logical choice for James to make a choice USC, particularly taking into consideration LeBron’s endured good fortune enjoying for the Lakers. James’ height 3 finalists had been all Nike colleges that had vital ties to each him and his father, together with Ohio State, which has been recognized to be LeBron’s favourite collegiate program since he’s from Akron, Ohio, and Oregon, a vital participant for Nike whose alumni checklist contains Nike founder Phil Knight, who has already signed James to a NIL deal.

The more youthful James broke onto the scene as a top-30 participant in his magnificence in 2020, however via closing summer time, he had slid down to No. 55 in 247Sports scores. However, he climbed his long ago up the leaderboard after a powerful fall and spring, and via the tip of 2022, he used to be ranked again throughout the top-40. Currently, 247Sports ranks him as sitting at No. 26 nationally because the seventh-best total participant from California, together with his meteoric upward thrust having made it conceivable for him to doubtlessly play in combination – both in the similar league or at the similar staff – in the NBA together with his father once 2024.

USC’s Class of 2023 now ranks at No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12 after James’ dedication. The Trojans’ three-man magnificence is headlined via the No. 1 total prospect Isaiah Collier, who were publicly recruiting James exhausting after the pair had been teamed in combination at the West staff on the Nike Hoop Summit.