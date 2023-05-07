Brightline to begin testing high-speeds for trains in Brevard County

- Advertisement -

Brightline said it will begin testing its trains at high speeds of up to 110 miles per hour in Brevard County at the end of the month.

The testing will take place along a 13-mile section of track through Rockledge and Melbourne between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Multiple railroad crossings will be impacted and flaggers will be present at those crossings when there is active testing taking place.

Brightline began testing through Brevard County in November. Brightline just reached a new milestone in a recent test of its higher-speed train connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach, achieving a maximum speed of 130 mph.

This latest round of testing will begin as soon as Tuesday, March 28, and continue through April. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times at the railroad crossings listed below:

Rockledge Rinker Way – Cemex/General Portland (private crossing)

Gus Hipp Rd.

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver St.

Ansin Rd.

Viera Blvd. Melbourne Suntree Blvd.

Post Rd.

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Rd.

Important Safety Reminders: