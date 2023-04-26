Brian Branch NFL Draft 2023 profile: Full scouting report, landing spots, pro comparison, combine results





Alabama protection Brian Branch is thought of as probably the most absolute best potentialities within the 2023 NFL Draft, without reference to his place. hailing from Sandy Creek High School in Georgia, Branch used to be at the beginning a four-star recruit however ultimately was considered one of Alabama’s most precious defenders underneath the steerage of Nick Saban. Each season noticed him make stronger and culminated in an impressive 2022 marketing campaign that incorporated 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7 cross breakups. This outstanding efficiency garnered Branch a couple of All-American honors.

Outlined underneath is a complete draft profile for Brian Branch that comes with his prospect score, scouting file, pro comparability, combine results, school and highschool achievements, and normal NFL potentialities. Note that this profile might be up to date as logo new information relating to Brian Branch emerges.

About Brian Branch

Age: 21

Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia

Interesting Fact: Brian Branch has best overlooked 4 tackles throughout 3 seasons, in keeping with PFF.

- Advertisement -

Position: No. 1 S | Overall: No. 17 | Rating: 89.57 (Long-term starter)

Expected Draft Position (by way of Grinding the Mocks): 23.3 (S1)

To view CBSSports.com’s most up-to-date mock drafts, click on right here.

NFL combine measurements/results:

- Advertisement -

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190 lbs | Arms: 30 3/4″ | Hands: 9 1/2″

40-yard sprint: 4.58 seconds

Broad bounce: 10 toes, 5 inches

Vertical bounce: 34.5 inches

Bench press: 14 reps

NFL Comparison and Scouting Report:

Job descriptions have numerous for Nick Saban’s group over time, however Brian Branch has been a flexible and clever participant who blooms in management roles. He is an efficient participant as a place pass-rusher, down-hill runner, and will play a couple of roles. There are restricted flaws in his recreation, and he has skilled just a 3.2% overlooked take on charge in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Strengths:

– Versatility allows him to play the jobs of protection, nickel, and boundary in a pinch.

– Exceptional soccer IQ.

– Fluid hips to transition in all places the sphere.

– Effective on blitzes.

– Does a excellent process getting off blocks.

Weaknesses:

– Average efficiency in guy protection.

– Played a versatile function at Alabama; whether or not or now not a group will get a excellent go back price in a task this is extra delicate is controversial.

– It can be handy if he added a bit of extra mass to his body.

College Stats:

2022 – 139 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 passes defended, and a pair of interceptions.

2021 – 135 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, and zero interceptions.

2020 – 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 5 passes defended, and zero interceptions.

College Accolades:

Honors:

– First-team All-American (CBS Sports, ESPN) in 2022

– Second-team All-American (Associated Press) in 2022

– Second-team All-ACC (Associated Press) in 2022

Notable Statistics:

– In 2022, Brian Branch used to be the one SEC participant with 90+ tackles, 2+ interceptions, and a pair of+ sacks.

High School Information:

School Name: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9709)

National: 61 | S: 3 | Georgia: 8

High School Accolades:

– 2020 Georgia 5A Ironman of the Year (best two-way participant)

– 2019 “Super 12” squad (Fayette News)

– 2018 All-County Defensive Player of the Year

– All-American Bowl variety

– Left faculty because the occupation interceptions chief

For additional information about Brian Branch’s tale, take a look at his complete 247Sports profile right here or his MaxPreps profile right here.



