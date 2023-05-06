BREAKING NEWS! Young Engineers Uganda team to visit NASA Space Centre in Houston

Dallas, USA; May 06, 2023 – The Young Engineers Uganda Team has been granted a once-in-a-lifetime alternative to visit the Space Centre at NASA in Houston. The visit is meant to reveal the younger team to the arena of STEM and area science.

The team, comprising of shiny and proficient youngsters, has been representing Uganda on the Vex World Robotics Championship in Dallas, USA, competing towards other international locations from world wide. Their exceptional efficiency has made Uganda proud.

This invitation to visit the NASA Space Centre is a sworn statement to the team’s arduous paintings and willpower. It could also be an important accomplishment for the rustic and a supply of inspiration for tens of millions of Ugandan youngsters who aspire to pursue careers in STEM.

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is a United States govt company accountable for the rustic’s civilian area program and for aeronautics and aerospace analysis. NASA’s Space Center in Houston is one of the global’s main facilities for area exploration and analysis.

The Young Engineers Uganda Team has been collaborating in more than a few robotics recreation competitions, and this visit to the NASA Space Centre is a chance for them to be told and have interaction with professionals in the sphere. The visit will certainly lend a hand expand their wisdom and encourage them to goal upper in their long run endeavors.

“The team is thrilled about the visit and has explored the NASA Space Centre. They have learned as much as possible and will bring back the knowledge to Uganda to inspire more young minds,” says Computer Scientist Allen Nanyonjo, the Team Uganda Head Coach.

She added that this success is a reminder that the rest is conceivable with arduous paintings, willpower, and toughen.

“The Young Engineers Uganda Team has demonstrated that Uganda has a pool of talented young people who can compete on the global stage,” she stated.

This visit to NASA is an unbelievable alternative for the Young Engineers Uganda team to witness firsthand the fantastic clinical analysis being accomplished at the vanguard of area exploration.

“It has exposed them to the latest technologies in the field and broadened their understanding of the possibilities that STEM education holds for the future,” stated Young Engineers Founder, Arinaitwe Rugyendo.

He added that this success isn’t just vital for the Young Engineers Uganda team but additionally for tens of millions of Ugandan youngsters again house.

“It shows them that with hard work, dedication, and access to quality education, they can achieve great things and compete on a global level.”

The team individuals are excited and commemorated to have gained this invitation and are having a look ahead to the chance to be told and be impressed through the groundbreaking paintings being accomplished on the NASA Space Center in Houston.

