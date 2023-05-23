BREAKING: Karan Johar to direct Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in an action driven project : Bollywood News

Earlier nowadays night Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a relatively cryptic message on their legit twitter handletalking about an approaching announcement. As consistent with the post on a mega announcement is set Karan returning to the director’s seat in a brand new avataressentially starting a brand new generation. NeatlyBollywood Hungama is the primary to let you know that the movie in query is a two-hero action mission that can see Karan on the helm. If what we listen is truethe but untitled mission will function Tiger Shroff Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

BREAKING: Karan Johar to direct Tiger Shroff Varun Dhawan in an action driven project

Sharing detailsa well-placed supply solely tells Bollywood Hungama“On May 25Karan will be turning a year oldwith that he intends on embarking on a new journey of filmmaking. So far Karan’s forte in filmmaking has been family dramas romantic stories. Howeverhe is eager to try his hwith the action genre.” Ask for why the surprising shift the supply continues“For 25 years now Karan has been doing a certain kind of cinemahe is looking to experiment change. Change is always goodgiven his experience in filmmakingit will most certainly be a cake walk for him. But yesaction is the new genre that Karan is looking at right now.”

Further speaking concerning the castingthe supply continues“Tiger Shroff has already established himself as an action star with films like HeropantiBaaghiWar. He has excelled in entertaining the audience with his high-octane stunts perfect execution. Soit comes as no surprise that Karan has roped him to feature as one of the two leads in the new project. As for Varun Dhawanhe too has had his share of action filmthough they were action dramas or comedieshe has proved that he has what it takes to become an action hero.”

Though lately most effective Tiger Varun had been locked because the male leads of the movieKaran is busy operating to lock the feminine leads as effectively. Interestinglythe supply revealsthat Karan has been toying with the theory of tyring one thing new for some time now“Karan has been looking for a shift in genreswith action films doing wellbeing well received by the audience he feels that this is the perfect genre for his to start.”

