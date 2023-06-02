Brad Stevens explains why Celtics’ offense was bigger problem vs. Heat than defense





Now that the Boston Celtics' season is over, there's a storyline solidifying: After dominating defensively en path to the 2022 NBA Finals beneath former trainer Ime Udoka, they strayed from their id this season. First-year trainer Joe Mazzulla obsessed over the offense, prioritized spacing when establishing the rotation and deemphasized two-big lineups that includes Robert Williams III and Al Horford. Malcom Brogdon mentioned Monday, after Boston was blown out in Game 7 at domestic in opposition to the Miami Heat within the convention finals, that “offense was our calling card,” including, “I don’t think you win championships with a better offense than you have a defense.” The Athletic’s Jay King and Jared Weiss reported Thursday that Brogdon wasn’t the one participant who believed the staff had tilted too a long way in a single route: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown met with Mazzulla in March and advocated for Grant Williams to be at the flooring. After falling down 3-0 in opposition to Miami, Mazzulla himself mentioned that the Celtics had misplaced a few of their defensive id. To staff president Brad Stevens, alternatively, it isn’t that easy. At his end-of-season press convention, he mentioned that offense grew to become out to be a bigger problem than defense in opposition to the Heat, simply find it irresistible was in opposition to the Golden State Warriors final season.”I thought that we had to improve offensively to become better, to compete, and we had to be able to play defense and maintain that level and identity that we had prior to [this season] to be our very best,” Stevens mentioned. “And on both ends we came up a little bit short. I do think that if I had to say one end that we came up more short on, in our last few games, it was probably the offensive end, with the turnovers. And we obviously didn’t shoot the ball well, and Miami shot it great.” Stevens identified that, in addition to completing the common season with the second-best offense within the league, that they had the second-best defense. He mentioned that, “from a lineup standpoint,” it was harder to be “what we could be defensively at our most dynamic” as a result of, after offseason surgical treatment on his left knee, Robert Williams III best gave the impression in 35 video games and performed restricted mins, so to get him as wholesome as imaginable for the playoffs. The two-big paintings glance labored when Mazzulla in the end went to it in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers, however “it was a lot harder” in opposition to Miami, Stevens mentioned. “They went small fast and spread us out and were running great action and they made it tough for us to defend those guys on the perimeter,” Stevens mentioned. “And they made, again, made a ton of shots from a lot of different places. And a lot of different people.”The fact is that, as Mazzulla has mentioned time and again, offense and defense are hooked up. And past due within the Heat collection, the Celtics ignored heaps of 3s and made a large number of errors on defense. They fell aside on each ends past due in Game 6 till Derrick White stored the day, and, after Jayson Tatum harm his ankle at the first play of Game 7, Boston by no means sustained sufficient offensive waft or its defensive focal point. “Game 6 we played pretty well, we didn’t shoot it well,” Stevens mentioned. “We were 7 for 35 from 3. And we struggled late in that game. One of the reasons we struggled late in that game is because they were scoring every time and setting up their 2-2-1 [zone]. Then we’re not going to be able to play fast up the court because they’re extending the floor to make you take time to start your play later and then we get into ind of our stagnancy that hurt us a couple times late. And that’s not a new thing.”And so we had been method higher lots of the season past due in video games, however within the playoffs we had moments the place we were given again to that. Everything performs a job in that. It’s all tied in combination, all of it suits in combination. But I assumed that, you understand, we struggled offensively to generate nice seems from time to time in opposition to Miami’s defense.”Some of this is because the Celtics didn’t space the floor as well as they could, forced bad shots and drove into traffic. Some of this is because the Heat pressured the ball, took away driving lanes and did everything they could to make Boston uncomfortable. “We had bother getting by means of that first line of defense with the entire serving to palms and process,” Stevens said. Boston shot 30.3% from 3-point range in the conference finals, including 33.5% on catch-and-shoot 3s. Stevens did not, however, blame the loss on poor shooting luck.”The method I’ve at all times checked out it,” he said, is that, toward the end of a series, it’s about generating the kind of shots that are in your wheelhouse. “And I assumed Miami did a truly excellent task in Game 7 in particular of having what they sought after and preserving us from getting what we needed.” Stevens seemed more interested in discussing home vs. road than offense vs. defense. The Celtics dropped Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, then Games 1 and 5 at home against Philadelphia and three of their four home games against the Heat, finishing with a 5-6 record at TD Garden in the postseason.”As I more or less do the postmodern of the season, there are these kind of issues that I’ve mentioned. And then I’m going again to, if we are over .500 at domestic, we might’ve had leisure and we might had been within the Finals. And I do know that sounds too easy, however we wish to be higher on offense, we wish to be higher on defense, we wish to be higher serving to right through the seats we are in right here inside this construction and we wish to play higher after we paintings all yr for home-court merit. “And so there’s all kinds of things. And that’s why the margin is so slim when you’re talking about doing a freaking end of the season press conference or playing Finals Game 1 tonight. That’s one of the toughest things to swallow, and this is how slim that is.” 