Boy, 14, uses stolen cars to burglarize Los Angeles County businesses, police say

A 14-year-old boy is dealing with just about two dozen criminal fees due to a series of alleged business burglaries that took place in Torrance. Between 3:30 AM and 5:30 AM on April 27, the adolescent, who has no longer been known, applied a stolen automobile to rob 11 companies that had been in shut proximity to one some other within the northern a part of Torrance. He smashed the window of a number of buildings, leaving indicators of compelled access. The Torrance Police Department mentioned that after the government known the teenager, they found out he have been detained via an adjoining legislation enforcement company for committing further burglaries in a 2nd stolen automobile. The government have charged the juvenile, who dedicated 22 criminal offenses in roughly 25 hours. The companies which might be nervous about break-ins are advised to sign up for Business Watch.

