A man used to be arrested Monday evening after main police on a chase through northwest Harris County that ended at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The man’s identify and the costs towards him were not right away launched, even though he used to be known as a 35-year-old.

- Advertisement - MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Exemption for present sufferers got rid of from Texas invoice banning transgender deal with children The chase concerned greater than a dozen police automobiles chasing a white field truck. It began round 9 p.m. and wound through portions of northwest Harris County and into Montgomery County earlier than coming into the southbound facet of the Hardy Toll Road, police stated. Police used spike strips at the truck when it reached JFK Boulevard, police stated The truck, with two of its tires popped, became directly to McKaughan, crashed through a gate and drove on a carrier highway on airport belongings. The truck crossed crossed over some taxiways and load spaces earlier than preventing close to Terminal B. - Advertisement - The motive force ran from the car and used to be later present in a tunnel close to the airport Marriott resort, police stated. Police stated the truck used to be looked for explosives and none have been discovered. No accidents have been reported. - Advertisement -





tale by means of Source link