Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will glance to construct on their emphatic win towards Manchester United ultimate weekend once they tackle a suffering Bournemouth aspect within the Premier League on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s aspect are playing a go back to Premier League shape not too long ago and lots of really feel that they nonetheless have a super probability of constructing it into the highest 4 on the expense of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
Bournemouth come into this one backside of the Premier League desk pn purpose distinction and they’re many of us’s favourites to stick there, or no less than to stay within the backside 3.
Here is all you want to understand in regards to the fit between Bournemouth and Liverpool.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Current Form (Last Five Games)
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
|
United States
|
UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App
|
Canada
|
fuboTV Canada
Bournemouth team news
Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore had been each dominated out of the Arsenal defeat with accidents however they’re anticipated to be are compatible to stand Liverpool. There could also be a narrow probability that Bournemouth may well be getting Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly again from accidents.
Matias Vina, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas will all be out of this one and it is going to be intriguing to look if Gary O’Neil places Lerma and Traore instantly again into the beginning lineup or no longer.
Bournemouth predicted lineup (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Traore; Solanke.
Liverpool team news
The harm scenario for Liverpool is far the similar because it was once once they got here into the Manchester United recreation. Thiago, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsey are all absentees for the go back and forth down south.
Arthur Melo could also be no longer anticipated to play any phase right here as his atypical spell at Liverpool continues. Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are doing what they may be able to to get better from minor accidents however they’re not likely to be risked right here. Klopp has the Real Madrid recreation in thoughts.
Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
The concept that Liverpool had been getting again against their best possible had a large number of credibility even prior to the humiliation of Manchester United at Anfield, so it’s in point of fact laborious to envisage anything else rather than an away win right here.
Confidence will probably be flowing and the similar can’t be mentioned for Bournemouth. O’Neil will most probably were concentrated on different fixtures to select up issues, somewhat than the discuss with of Liverpool. It may well be any other giant win for Klopp’s aspect.
Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool