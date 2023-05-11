Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV channel, Game 6 prediction, odds, playoffs live stream, watch online







After profitable two consecutive video games, the Philadelphia 76ers are at the verge of getting into their first convention finals since 2001, as they pass into Game 6 on Thursday evening. The Boston Celtics, then again, need to prolong their season through profitable and forcing a Game 7 at house. Joel Embiid, the NBA MVP ignored the primary sport of the collection because of a knee damage. However, because the collection has advanced, he has seemed extra assured and at ease at the courtroom. He is raring to maintain trade in entrance of the house crowd. "We still got to get one more, and that's all I'm thinking about right now," Embiid mentioned after Game 6. "Obviously, you're going home, so you'll have a lot of energy in the crowd, and I imagine everybody plays better at home, too. I do play better at home … What we did [in Game 5] … it's easier said than done, but we've got to do it again, and I'm excited for it." Game 6 will resolve if the Celtics can be able to forestall Embiid. If they do not, it is going to be the tip in their season. Here are the beginning time, viewing information, odds, storylines and a prediction for the approaching sport.

Celtics vs.76ers, Game 6

Date: Thursday, May 11 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 11 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN | Live circulation : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Celtics -2.5; O/U 212.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: In this collection, Philadelphia’s backcourt manufacturing has been the most important. James Harden has had two 40-plus level performances, and Tyrese Maxey dropped 30 issues in Game 5. That supplied forged supplementary scoring along Embiid, giving the Sixers a bonus within the collection. In order to near out the collection in Game 6, Philadelphia will want one or either one of the ones avid gamers to step up. Embiid goes to get his, however the Sixers grow to be unstoppable, with others additionally contributing considerably. Celtics: The Boston Celtics want to have a greater begin to the sport, to extend their probabilities of profitable. In Games 4 and 5, the Celtics had been outplayed within the first part, they usually trailed through 9 issues at halftime in each video games. Consequently, they needed to expel numerous power simply to climb again into the fit in the second one part. They had been in a position to pressure time beyond regulation in Game 4 however fell quick. In Game 5, they may by no means get well from their early deficit. If they play similarly neatly within the first part or take the lead, they are going to have a greater likelihood of extending the collection.

Prediction

The Boston Celtics will pop out with desperation to increase their season. However, on this matchup, the brink is going to the house group with Joel Embiid, the NBA MVP, on it. As the collection has advanced, Embiid has seemed higher, and he is additionally gained robust reinforce from the remainder of his group. The 76ers are extraordinarily motivated to win, and it is secure to mention that Embiid shall be keen to finish his consecutive second-round losses. Thus, the most productive pick out for this sport is 76ers +2.5.