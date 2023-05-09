Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Boston Celtics will face off towards the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff recreation at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will probably be in search of to avenge the 116-115 loss they suffered the final time those two groups performed on Sunday. Both groups come into Game 5 with two wins apiece.

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Boston 57-25

- Advertisement -

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Philadelphia 2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

In their final recreation, the Celtics fought the great combat however misplaced in time beyond regulation towards the 76ers. Even even though they misplaced, the Celtics performed smartly and had an excellent offense with 17 threes. They have now had 3 immediately video games with 15 or extra threes. The Celtics will probably be having a look to flip their efficiency right into a win at house.

Both the Celtics and the 76ers are tied with two wins apiece getting into Game 5. It will probably be a essential match-up for the 2 groups because the winner will take the lead within the sequence. Check CBS Sports after the sport to to find out which group comes out on best.

- Advertisement -

Odds

Boston is a 7.5-point favourite towards Philadelphia, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds. The over/beneath is ready at 213 issues. See NBA picks for each and every unmarried recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complex laptop fashion. Get picks now.