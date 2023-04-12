Boston Bruins set ANOTHER NHL record after win over Capitals gives them an astonishing 133 points

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Brad Marchand had a function and two assists because the Boston Bruins persisted their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening.

A sport after surroundings the NHL single-season usual for wins, Boston (64-12-5, 133 points) handed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for essentially the most points in one season in league historical past.

Just two days in the past, Boston broke the record for essentially the most wins in an NHL season when the group gained its 63rd sport of the season in a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia.

- Advertisement -

The Bruins had already locked up the Presidents’ Trophy – given to the group with essentially the most points in a season – ever since an additional time win over Columbus on March 30.

Tomas Nosek additionally had a function and an lend a hand to earn level quantity 100 in his NHL occupation.

The Boston Bruins have damaged the NHL record for essentially the most points in a season with 133

Brad Marchand (63) led Boston with a function and two assists for his or her sixty fourth win of the marketing campaign

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak publish two assists to lend a hand persistent the Bruins to their 7th immediately win.

Pastrnak joined Edmonton’s Connor McDavid as the second one NHL participant to record 60 targets and 50 assists this season.

Boston’s Garnet Hathaway, Tyler (*133*) and Jake DeBrusk additionally scored.

Linus Ullmark become the quickest NHL goalie ever to 40 wins in a season, making 19 saves earlier than exiting within the 3rd length because of an obvious lower-body damage. Jeremy Swayman entered and stopped all six photographs he confronted.

After the sport ended, Bruins head trainer Jim Montgomery showed Ullmark used to be advantageous and that he used to be pulled for precautionary causes.

Ullmark (40-6-1), who used to be making his forty ninth look of the season, crowned the mark set via Braden Holtby with the Capitals in 2015-16. Holtby reached 40 wins in 52 video games.

The Bruins had a 44-27 photographs benefit and went 2-for-2 at the persistent play.

Jeremy Swayman (1) used to be put into the sport in internet after Linus Ullmark used to be got rid of for protection

A function from Tyler (*133*) (59) made it a 2-0 sport for Boston earlier than the sport’s midway mark

Nick Jensen and Tom Wilson tallied for Washington (35-37-9, 79 points), which is 1-6-1 in its previous 8 video games.

Charlie Lindgren (33 saves) additionally left the sport within the 3rd length. Darcy Kuemper completed up, making six saves on seven photographs.

After just about 30 scoreless mins, the Bruins broke the ice with Marchand’s man-up function on the 8:32 mark of the second one length. Pastrnak slipped a go during the slot and located his fellow winger for a one-timer low in the fitting circle. It used to be Marchand’s first function since March 9.

Boston’s persistent play clicked once more at 14:20 of the primary. (*133*) temporarily slammed house a unfastened puck that popped again into the slot after Pastrnak put an extended shot on function.

The Capitals trimmed the deficit simply 1:07 later as Jensen’s shot from above the circles took a deflection off Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy at the well past Ullmark.

Boston led 2-1 after two sessions and had a golden probability to increase the ranking early within the 3rd, however Lindgren robbed Pavel Zacha with a barehanded save on the left post.

Jake DeBrusk (74) scored on an empty internet to deliver the ranking to 5-2, the place the sport completed

At 4:13 of the 3rd, Nosek took benefit of a turnover within the slot and sniped house an insurance coverage function to make it a 3-1 sport. It used to be his a hundredth occupation level in his 8th season.

With Kuemper in, the Capitals made it 3-2 as Wilson buried a unfastened puck in entrance for a power-play function at 7:13.

Boston cushioned its lead once more in the similar minute. At 7:49, Nosek dished a really perfect saucer go to Hathaway using down the slot.

DeBrusk capped the scoring on an empty-netter at 18:11.