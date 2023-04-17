Boston bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory writes note to younger self



It has been 10 years since a bomb exploded just feet from Rebekah Gregory and her son Noah as they attended the Boston Marathon as spectators. Gregory's body shielded the 5-year-old, but she was seriously injured, eventually losing her left leg. For our series, Note to Self, Gregory shares a letter with her younger self about what happened that day, her determination and mission to help others.

