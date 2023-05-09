Book Review: ‘Small Mercies,’ by Dennis Lehane

SMALL MERCIES, by Dennis Lehane

Dennis Lehane spares not anything and no person in his crackerjack new novel, “Small Mercies,” that could be his ultimate.

That prospect is horrible news for admirers of his crime fiction, which like “Les Misérables” elevates misdeeds to the heights of human drama and artwork. But Lehane has lengthy labored on movie and tv tasks and now plans to try this complete time. He’s mentioned this one could be the “nice mic drop” that ends his publishing profession.

Read him whilst you’ll be able to.

“Small Mercies” is about in 1974 Boston at the eve of obligatory college busing, however — like such a lot of duration items — it’s as a lot concerning the provide as it’s concerning the previous. It zeros in on bigotry that should really feel dated however doesn’t: White, Irish American South Boston is up in literal palms about integration. A tender Black guy can die only for wandering into the mistaken position.

Lehane hardly ever narrates from a feminine standpoint. But his major persona this time, a bruiser named Mary Pat Fennessy, is one thing else. “This is a woman we’re talking about?” one incredulous man asks. “Project chick from Southie” is the solution. “They breed them a little different there.”