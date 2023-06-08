Bombing in Afghanistan at memorial ceremony for Taliban official kills 11 people

A Taliban official says a bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province all over a memorial provider, killing at least 11 people

ISLAMABAD — A bomb ripped via a memorial provider in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, officers mentioned.

A former Taliban police official used to be amongst the ones killed and greater than 30 had been additionally wounded in the explosion close to Nabawi Mosque, in step with Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the inner ministry.

There had been issues that the collection of casualties may just upward push additional as extra information turns into to be had, Takor added.

The bombing it sounds as if centered the memorial provider for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan who used to be killed in a automotive bombing on Tuesday. That assault in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, additionally killed the deputy governor’s motive force and wounded 10 different people.

Moazuddin Ahmadi, the Taliban official in fee of information and tradition, showed Thursday’s explosion and the killing of Safiullah Samim, a former Taliban police leader in Baghlan.

There used to be no speedy declare of duty for Thursday’s assault. The Islamic State staff — a most sensible rival of the Taliban — has claimed duty for the auto bombing on Tuesday.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned the assault, announcing in a tweet that the bombing of mosques is an act of “terrorism” and is going “against human and Islamic standards”

Several senior Taliban officers attended Ahmadi’s funeral, which happened on Wednesday, together with loads of citizens of Faizabad.

The Taliban leader of the army, Fasihuddin Fitrat, denounced the IS assaults in Badakhshan and requested people to cooperate with Taliban safety forces and document suspicious actions in their spaces.

In December, a automotive bombing killed Badakhshan’s provincial police leader as he used to be on his option to paintings. The IS regional associate — referred to as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — mentioned at the time that it had performed that assault. IS mentioned it had parked an explosive-laden automotive at the street and detonated it when the police leader used to be shut by means of.