Bomb kills 1, wounds 5 at press award event in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — A bomb exploded on Saturday all the way through an award rite for reporters in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e- Sharif town, killing at least one individual and wounded 5 others, a Taliban police spokesman stated.

The blast happened at the Tabian Farhang heart in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as reporters accumulated for the award event at 11 a.m., stated Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

It got here two days after a bomb in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four had been wounded.

The establish of the fatality in Saturday’s blast used to be no longer right away identified however reporters had been a number of the 5 wounded. They integrated Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Aryana News tv station, who stated he felt like one thing hit him in the again, adopted by means of a deafening sound earlier than he fell to the bottom.

No one has right away claimed accountability for the assault, however the regional associate of the Islamic State staff — referred to as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant staff has higher its assaults in Afghanistan because the Taliban takeover of the rustic in August 2021. Targets have integrated Taliban patrols and individuals of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.