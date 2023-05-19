Bodycam video shows arrest of former Palm Bay councilman accused of DUI, cocaine posession

- Advertisement -

Police on Wednesday released body camera footage showing the arrest of former Palm Bay Councilman Peter Filiberto on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

The arrest happened the night of Feb. 11 after a police officer caught him speeding on his motorcycle on Lipscomb Street and running two stop signs, a Palm Bay Police Department report stated.

In the 28-minute-long video, Filiberto refused to perform field sobriety tests and use a breathalyzer. However, based on the totality of the circumstances, including the smell of alcohol on his breath, he was arrested, police said.

Police said Filiberto does not have the proper motorcycle endorsement, and that his license was suspended in September 2022.

While being processed at the police station, officers found a plastic container with a white substance in his shoe and a plastic bag with a white substance in his sock, according to the police. Tests on both indicated the substance was cocaine, the report said.

He was booked into jail under suspicion on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, DUI, and operating a motorcycle without a license, authorities said. He was later released after posting bail.

The councilman resigned a day after city leaders called for his suspension by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.