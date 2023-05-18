Bob Lee murder suspect pleads not guilty

The suspect within the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco court docket on Thursday.

Nima Momeni, a fellow tech government, has been accused of killing Lee closing month with a kitchen knife after riding him to a secluded space.

The pass judgement on ordered Momeni to be held with out bail.

Paula Canny, the protection legal professional for Momeni, stated after the listening to that Lee’s loss of life arose from a mixture of self-defense and unintended hurt.

“There was no premeditation,” Canny stated.

Rejecting that account, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated Momeni meant to kill Lee.

“We believe this was an intentional killing,” Jenkins stated. “Mr. Momeni’s DNA is on the handle of that knife.”

Jenkins stated that Momeni poses a flight possibility as a result of he’s an individual of manner and “anyone that’s capable of violently killing someone is a public safety risk.”

Momeni, 38, seems to be the landlord of an Emeryville, California-based corporate known as Expand IT.

Lee, an government at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, was once killed within the early morning hours on April 4 within the San Francisco group of Rincon Hill, the San Francisco Police Department stated closing month.

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and previous Square government, Handout

During the former afternoon, Lee hung out with Momeni’s sister and a witness, who known him or herself as a detailed pal of Lee, prosecutors stated. Prosecutors have not named the witness.

Later within the day, at Lee’s resort room, he had a dialog with Momeni during which he requested Lee about whether or not his sister was once “doing drugs or anything inappropriate,” the witness advised the police, in line with the file.

Lee reassured Momeni that not anything beside the point had taken position, the witness stated to police.

Early the next morning, at about 2 a.m., digicam pictures confirmed Lee and Momeni leaving Lee’s resort and entering Momeni’s automotive, a BMW Z4, prosecutors stated.

Video confirmed the BMW pressure to a secluded and darkish space the place the 2 males were given out of the auto. Momeni “moved toward” Lee and the BMW drove clear of the scene at prime velocity, in line with the court docket file.

Police later discovered a kind of 4-inch blade on the scene that gave the impression to have blood on it, the file stated.

The physician who carried out the post-mortem discovered that Lee were stabbed thrice, together with one strike that penetrated his center, the file stated.

London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, stated in a observation to ABC News closing month that Lee’s loss of life marks a “horrible tragedy.”