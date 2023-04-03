BMW With Damage Sought In Fatal Hit-And-Run: Bradenton Police

BRADENTON, FL — Investigators are on the lookout for a dark-colored BMW sedan in reference to a Saturday morning deadly hit-and-run on 14th Street W., in step with a Bradenton Police Department news unlock.

A automobile touring south on 14th Street W. hit a pedestrian who used to be crossing the street close to twenty first Avenue W. round 6:40 a.m., police stated. The suspect left the scene after the crash, proceeding southbound.

The sufferer, a white guy in his 60s, used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene, police stated. He has been recognized, however his title received’t be launched as investigators are seeking to touch his circle of relatives.

The BMW is thought to have entrance hood or aspect harm from the crash, police stated.

Anyone with information is requested to touch Officer Shelby Gardner at 941-932-9300.

Anonymous pointers can be submitted to Crime Stoppers via calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.