Bloody Daddy star Shahid Kapoor reveals the name of his son’s favourite cricketer

Shahid Kapoor’s youngstersZain Misha are ardent cricket fans like their father. Shahidin a up to date interview with Zoom TVrevealed it himself. The actor additional shared that his son Zain used to be particularly an enormous fan of cricketer Virat Kohli in addition to Suryakumar Yadav. Last monththe father son duo have been noticed playing the Indian Premiere League (IPL) fit between Mumbai Indians (MI) Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Maumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking about Zain’s love for cricketShahid stated“Right now my kids are fans of cricketers okayso it’s Suryakumar Yadav Virat Kohli. They are fanboyingespecially Zain is fanboying them right now I am loving it because it’s normallike even when I was a kidI was a huge fan of cricket of cricket playersso I’m like haan iske andar mera khoon haiisse bhi cricket accha lag raha hai (We have it in our bloodwe both love cricket). I’m loving it.”

Shahid Kapoor performed a cricketer in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor additionally loves the sport. In a twist of fatethe actor slipped into the footwear of a cricketer for the 2022 sports activities drama Jersey. Helmed through Gowtam Naidu TinnanuriJersey revolved round a former cricketer who comes to a decision to restore his hobby for the sake of pleasing his son’s dream. The movie additionally starred Mrunal ThakurPankaj Kapur in an important roles.

Earlierin an interplay with News 18Shahid disclosed that he educated himself for 4 months to best possible the function of a cricketer in Jerseyspending about 4 to 5 hours each dayplaying cricket. The 42-year-old actor added that regardless of maintaining accidents all the way through his coaching sessionshe used to revel in taking part in cricket on the movie set.

Shahid Kapoor’s movie timeline

Shahid Kapoor’s newest cinematic missionBloody Daddy marked its premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on June 9. Although the motion mystery has gained combined responses thus farShahid is praised for his John Wick-styled efficiency. Helmed through Ali Abbas ZafarBloody Daddy additionally stars Ronit RoySanjay KapoorDiana PentyRajeev Khandelwal in an important roles.

In phrases of theatrical releasesShahid has two untitled motion pictures coated up in his kitty. One with filmmaker Dinesh Vijanalongside Kriti Sanon Dharmendraanother with director Anees Bazmee.



