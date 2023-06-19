Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

The assembly comes amid hovering tensions between the United States and China.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday at 4:30 p.m. native time, consistent with an legitimate with the U.S. Department of State.

“State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, could make positive contribution to stabilizing China-U.S. relations,” Xi stated in opening remarks to Blinken earlier than their closed-door assembly, consistent with Chinese state media.

Blinken, America’s best diplomat, arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday for an legitimate two-day talk over with aimed toward easing tensions. He is the primary U.S. secretary of state to talk over with China in 5 years and the highest-level U.S. legitimate to make the travel since President Joe Biden took place of work.

On the primary day of his high-stakes travel, Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for almost six hours and, afterwards, each side stated that they had agreed to proceed high-level discussions, with Qin accepting a call for participation from Blinken to talk over with Washington, D.C. However, in the back of closed doorways, Qin informed Blinken that China-U.S. ties “are at the lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” consistent with Chinese state media.

Earlier Monday, Blinken met with China’s best diplomat Wang Yi for roughly 3 hours.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.