Blades International’s Paola Gasca Recognized with Emerging Leader Alumni Award by Houston Christian University

Blades International, Inc. just lately introduced that Paola Gasca, Vice President of the corporate, used to be awarded the Emerging Leader Alumni Award for 2023 by Houston Christian University. Paola used to be known for overseeing the full advertising and marketing and operations of the Blades International Foreign Exchange Rate Integrity® vary of services and products. The award rite used to be held on the Morris Family Center for Law and Liberty at Houston Christian University’s Business School on the finish of April.

Bob Blades, the President of Blades International, Inc., expressed his excitement and satisfaction within the reputation of Paola’s achievements, mentioning that she has made important contributions to the company and demonstrated excellence in her box. Paola graduated with honors from Houston Christian University, the place she acquired a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business. She additionally acquired a visiting pupil certification from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, the place she studied Data Analytics.

- Advertisement -

The Emerging Leader Alumni Award, offered by Houston Christian University, acknowledges alumni who’ve made a good have an effect on on their neighborhood inside of ten years in their undergraduate training.

About Blades International

Blades International, Inc. is a industry finance and cross-border dealer and fiscal advisory company in Houston, Texas. The corporate focuses on comparing and tracking Foreign Exchange Markups via its FX Rate Integrity® carrier. It additionally supplies advisory services and products for exporters and multinational corporations in global banking, structured industry finance, and letters of credit, in addition to toughen to the global departments of native banks. Bob Blades, a world banking veteran, based the corporate in 2009.

Stay up to date with the most recent news at the power business by studying OGV Energy mag HERE.

- Advertisement -

Published: 19-05-2023