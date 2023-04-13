Billy Murray: They were going to kidnap my grandchildren







English actor Billy Murray has claimed some other folks in an Audi tried to “kidnap” his grandchildren whilst they were out with their mom and son-in-law.

Murray, 81, has taken to social media and claimed the terrifying incident took place shut to his house in Essex whilst his daughter and her spouse were playing an afternoon out. The superstar, who additionally seemed in BBC’s EastEnders, mentioned that his daughter and his grandchildren were strolling after they changed into separated ahead of a bunch of guys approached them.

In a video which has since long gone viral, Murray has shared the terrifying ordeal and claimed a bunch of guys were given out of an Audi A6. He mentioned, “My daughter, her partner, and my two grandchildren were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm. A black Audi pulled up in front of her blocking the way she was walking.”

The Johnny Allen actor additional discussed to an internet portal, “The driver got out and she could see through the screen that there was a passenger and three other guys sat in the back. It was a black four-door Audi A6. They kept looking at the children and she panicked and called out to Mick [partner]. He looked over and saw three guys in the back getting out of the car to approach the children. They were going to kidnap my grandchildren, that is what they assumed anyway. As soon as Mick saw it, he yelled and screamed at them,” he added.

