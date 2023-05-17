Bills star Josh Allen explains why Patrick Mahomes is the ‘clear No. 1’ quarterback in the AFC right now

As some distance as beginning quarterbacks in the NFL move, the AFC is filled with skill this yr. From Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow to Josh Allen to Aaron Rodgers, the convention boasts a few of the absolute best quarterbacks in the league. It’s now not a very easy activity to rank the best quarterbacks in the AFC, however in case you had to take action, Mahomes must for sure be at the best, consistent with Allen. He believes Mahomes is the “clear” No. 1 QB in the convention.

During a contemporary interview on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, the subject arose when the Bills QB was once requested to evaluate Brandt’s rating of AFC quarterbacks. You can view his rating underneath. Allen agreed with having Mahomes at the best, declaring, “Until me or [Burrow] or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat’s kind of the clear No. 1 right now. He’s been playing at such a high level for so long, and he’s got the rings to prove it.”

Mahomes has already gained two Super Bowls in simply 5 seasons as a starter, which is an excellent feat. Furthermore, he is the handiest lively quarterback who has a couple of Super Bowl wins as a starter. Mahomes has additionally earned two MVP awards, making him considered one of two lively gamers with a couple of MVPs (the different being Aaron Rodgers). Rodgers has performed as a starter for 15 years and has gained one Super Bowl and 4 MVPs. Mahomes has surpassed Rodgers’ Super Bowl depend and is midway thru Rodgers’ MVP quantity, even if he has began for simply 5 years.

As Allen mentioned, it sort of feels that Mahomes is in a category via himself as the “clear No. 1” quarterback. He expressed war of words with Brandt’s checklist in a number of respects, specifically the rating placement of Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa, declaring, “I’m not the one to sit here and say who belongs where, but I do think that Tua and Trevor — they played extremely well last year — I think they’re a little too low.” He additionally steered that Rodgers be moved up into a category with himself and Burrow, declaring, “I think Aaron belongs a little higher.”

Ultimately, the best spot on the AFC quarterbacks checklist cannot be disputed, with Mahomes as the present chief. While we will be able to debate the rating of the ultimate quarterbacks on the checklist in the following few months, Mahomes has undoubtedly earned his place at the best.