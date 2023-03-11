Bills filed Friday aim to protect Texans from dangerous dogs

One measure would give Animal Care Services extra authority to impound a canine. The invoice would additionally permit Texans to anonymously report proceedings a few dangerous canine.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio lawmakers filed 3 expenses Friday that aim to protect Texans from violent dogs.

San Antonio police rate the dogs’ homeowners, Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder, with dangerous canine assault inflicting dying and legal negligence inflicting damage to an aged particular person. Both fees are felonies.

Police additionally Thursday arrested Schnieder’s sister, Destiny Cardona, for criminal retaliation. An affidavit alleges she threatened to kill a neighbor who spoke to the media concerning the assault.

- Advertisement - Animal Care Services euthanized each dogs and some other of Moreno’s Staffordshire Terriers that roamed the streets all the way through the mauling.

Though neighbors time and again known as town government concerning the dogs, Animal Care Services says no person filed a sworn affidavit required to designate the terriers as “dangerous dogs.” After prior bitings, Moreno and Schnieder paid a price and retrieved their pets.

In San Antonio, individuals who personal dogs officially designated as “dangerous” should download legal responsibility insurance coverage insurance policies at the animals, attend a puppy possession elegance, and post a distinct serious warning call on their belongings. The dogs should be muzzled, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.

One proposal authored by Rep. Liz Campos, D-San Antonio, would give animal keep an eye on the authority to designate dogs as “dangerous” and not using a sufferer’s affidavit. In lieu of the sworn commentary, ACS investigators would themselves want to practice and file the canine’s conduct.

The invoice would additionally permit sufferers to anonymously report dangerous canine affidavits. Some witnesses to the Feb. 24 assault instructed police they had been afraid to make reviews, fearing retaliation.

The identical measure would additionally stiffen consequences for criminals convicted of assault through dangerous canine greater than as soon as. Repeat convictions can be punished as a third-degree criminal.

“We’re proud to paintings with our state lawmakers to assist in making San Antonio a more secure group and glance ahead to partnering within the coming legislative consultation,” Animal Care Services spokesperson Lisa Norwood said in a statement to KENS 5 Friday. “This is a dialog we’re having now not simplest with our legislative leaders however different animal keep an eye on government all over the state who’re confronted with an identical problems with addressing irresponsible puppy homeowners with menacing dogs threatening our neighborhoods and citizens.”

“Whether it’s revised legal processes or entirely new legislation to strengthen accountability, the aim will be to prevent any more families from facing the tragedy of a dog attack,” she endured.

Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, and Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, filed similar legislation Friday that might permit witnesses and sufferers to signal nameless affidavits. The bills would also give ACS the authority to designate a canine as dangerous.

“We need to take back the streets of San Antonio,” Menendez stated. “We have to send a message that we’re serious about this.”

Menendez desires involved San Antonio citizens to shuttle to Austin and “tell their story” all the way through committee debate at the measure.

“I want people to understand why we need the bill,” he stated.