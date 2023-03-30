Bill Belichick clarifies ‘last 25 years’ comments, says Patriots not ‘resting on our past laurels’

Since Bill Belichick changed into the pinnacle trainer of the New England Patriots, the crew has had one of the crucial largest two-decade runs of any franchise. For two decades, they had been mainly locks to make the AFC Championship sooner than the season even began and performed in 9 Super Bowls, profitable six.

But since quarterback Tom Brady left the crew to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, issues had been much less thrilling in Foxboro. The Patriots misplaced within the wild card spherical in Brady’s final 12 months with the crew and within the 3 years since have best made the playoffs as soon as, shedding within the wild card spherical in 2021.

They have not gained the AFC East since 2019, one thing they did 17 instances with Brady main the offense. While the protection has displayed nice skill, the offense has struggled. Such a stark exchange from unrivaled good fortune to suffering to make the playoffs could make New England enthusiasts weary of the way forward for the crew.

When requested why enthusiasts will have to be positive for what is forward for the Patriots, Belichick gave a brief, direct solution, as he generally does.

“The last 25 years,” he stated (by way of ESPN), referencing the dynasties and loads of wins the crew has skilled.

Safety Devin McCourty, who introduced his retirement this offseason, confirmed some beef up for his former trainer by means of tweeting, “Talk your sh– Bill,” at the side of guffawing emojis.

However, the Patriots head trainer did explain his feedback to The Boston Globe on Wednesday, signaling that the central focal point is to enhance in 2023 and not to simply glance again to former glory.

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” stated Belichick “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.”

The street to the playoffs is not getting more straightforward within the AFC East, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen nonetheless a best participant within the league and long term Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers on the verge of signing with the New York Jets.The Patriots nonetheless have the draft to improve their squad and cope with one of the vital problems that experience saved them from creating a playoff run the past 3 seasons.