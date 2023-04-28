Bijan Robinson Selected No. 8 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 8 general select, the Atlanta Falcons have taken a significant step in setting up a dominant backfield in the 2023 NFL season.

In his 2023 draft information, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler hails the Falcons’ choice of Bijan Robinson as an entire bundle runner and receiver, with remarkable imaginative and prescient, instincts, and elusive characteristics that may end up precious on the NFL degree. Brugler additional names Robinson one of the vital proficient gamers in the draft elegance.

Robinson boasts spectacular credentials, together with turning into the primary to hurry for over 1,500 yards and file greater than 300 receiving yards in a unmarried season. With a complete of three,410 occupation speeding yards, he ranks fourth in Longhorns historical past, at the back of greats Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, and Earl Campbell, all of whom performed 4 complete seasons.

What to be expecting subsequent: The Falcons will make their subsequent variety at No. 44 general on Friday night time.