Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik breaks SILENCE on his edited scenes from Salman Khan starrer; ‘I did shoot for the film but…’

Bigg Boss 16 grew to become out to be one in every of the maximum a success seasons of Salman Khan’s arguable display. After Bigg Boss 13the closing season of the display controlled to get audiences’ consideration create affect. Everyone used to be hooked to the display. Shiv ThakareSajid KhanPriyanka Chahar ChoudharyAnkit GuptaMC StanSumbul Touqeer KhanTina Dutta many extra had been the contestants. Among them used to be Abdu Rozik who grew to become out to be the cutest contestant ever in the historical past of Bigg Boss. Like all the different contestantsAbdu too controlled to garner huge status in India. He is beloved via all post the showhe controlled to get reasonably a couple of tasks. But did you already know Abdu used to be going to be part of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Why had been Abdu Rozik’s scenes edited out of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan grew to become out to be a stepping stone for many like Shehnaaz GillPalak Tiwari others. The film used to be additionally meant to get Abdu Rozik into Bollywood. But his scenes had been edited out of the film’s lower. Why? In a contemporary interview with Indian SpecificAbdu Rozik spoke about all of it. The Tajikistani singer shared that he did shoot for his sceneshoweverthey did now not prove as anticipated. The makers sought after to re-do the sceneshowever he had already entered Bigg Boss 16 area because of this he may just now not do it. He used to be quoted pronouncing”I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss houseas you’d knowyou are not allowed to leave the show once you are in.” Though he overlooked the likelihood to be part of a Salman Khan starrerhe has hopes that he’ll in a position to do it someday in the long run. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan additionally starred Raghav JuyalSiddharth Nigam others.

- Advertisement -

Abdu Rozik used to be in the news lately as he opened his eating place in Mumbai known as Burgir. It has already turn into a well-liked meals joint in the town.



(*16*) ***************].





