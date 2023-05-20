Big Ten leads Power Five conferences with $845.6 million in revenue in 2022 fiscal year, per report





According to a report via USA Today, the mixed general revenue of the Power Five conferences right through the 2022 fiscal yr was once over $3.3 billion. The Big Ten convention generated probably the most revenue at $845.6 million, exceeding the SEC’s $802 million reported in February. Out of the 14 member establishments in the Big Ten, 11 gained roughly $58.8 million every, whilst Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers gained much less because of Big Ten Network profits from ahead of they joined the league. Meanwhile, the SEC allotted round $49.9 million in revenue to every member establishment. The ACC got here in 3rd with $617 million in general revenue, adopted via the Pac-12 at $580.9 million, and the Big 12 at $480.6 million. The Big 12 allotted an estimated $42-49.9 million per member establishment, making it 3rd in revenue per establishment, adopted via the ACC, which allotted $37.9-41.3 million. Notre Dame, being a soccer unbiased, reported $17.4 million in revenue from the ACC.

This hole in revenue between the highest two earners and the remainder of the Power Five is predicted to keep growing because of new profitable media offers. The SEC signed a 10-year unique media rights deal with ESPN value an estimated $3 billion, which runs from 2024-34. Meanwhile, the Big Ten entered right into a seven-year deal with NBC, CBS, and Fox Sports, beginning in 2023, and is thought to be value over $7 billion. These are probably the most profitable media offers in faculty sports activities historical past. This total worth of the Big Ten and SEC conferences might be additional boosted via the addition of 2 new participants every. USC and UCLA will go away the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in summer time 2024, which is a yr after the Big Ten’s new media rights deal takes impact. At the similar time, Oklahoma and Texas will go away the Big 12 for the SEC, coinciding with the SEC’s new media rights deal with ESPN. The Big 12 has secured a six-year, $2.3 billion extension of its present media rights deal with Fox Sports and ESPN, which matches thru 2031. In the wake of Oklahoma and Texas saying their departure from the convention, the Big 12 has invited Houston, UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati to sign up for the league in the 2023-24 faculty yr.

The ACC has an unique 20-year media rights deal with ESPN, signed in 2016, and is not up to midway thru. However, there’s reported stress amongst directors at a number of ACC establishments in regards to the convention’s present TV deal. In past due February, Florida State’s athletic director known as for adjustments to the ACC’s revenue sharing, expressing considerations that FSU would no longer be capable of compete nationally if the space in revenue between conferences continues to develop. This sentiment has been echoed via different athletic administrators at Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina. Recent reviews indicated that seven ACC participants met with felony groups in contemporary months to inspect the feasibility of an early go out amid questions concerning the grant of rights.

The Pac-12 is the one convention with media rights nonetheless up for grabs this decade. The Pac-12’s present deal with Fox and ESPN expires after the 2023-24 season. The Pac-12 might discover growth to strengthen its stock, with SMU and San Diego State reportedly in talks for doable club. Despite reporting convention information in revenue and distribution figures, the Pac-12 faces uncertainties because it prepares to lose the Los Angeles media marketplace and not using a long-term media rights deal in position.

The information is gifted in a tabular layout, checklist the Power Five convention revenue for the 2022 fiscal yr alongside with their approximate payout per faculty.



