SAN ANTONIO – A violent weekend in San Antonio has left a community workforce involved that town might revel in extra shootings this summer season. Bennie Price, CEO of Big Mama’s Safe House, mentioned that town isn’t ready for the inflow of violence that usually happens all over the summer season months. From Friday to Sunday, 4 people have been killed, and 7 others have been injured in shootings. These shootings have left many voters feeling shaken and anxious for the security of their communities.

Price believes that extra must be finished to make San Antonio a more secure position. The town has supplied Big Mama’s Safe House with $100,000 for community systems designed to cut back gun violence. Though thankful, Price feels that this quantity remains to be inadequate. According to Price, depending only at the police to deal with gun violence isn’t the answer and that the community must take duty for fighting violence.

Violence interrupters are contributors of the community who step in to stop violence earlier than it happens. They have boots at the floor and paintings to construct relationships with the ones in high-risk spaces which are much more likely to perpetrate gun violence. Price believes that the use of violence interrupters is the method to San Antonio’s gun violence issues.

Despite the efforts of organizations like Big Mama’s Safe House, centered shootings are nonetheless prevalent within the town, and the sufferers don’t seem to be all the time the supposed goal. According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the supposed goal in those shootings used to be now not the person who suffered probably the most.

The quantity of homicides in San Antonio has higher from 55 to 60 from January to April this yr and remaining yr. In distinction, attacks reduced from 11,343 to 9,476. These statistics don’t differentiate between shootings and different violent crimes. 12 News has coated just about 20 shootings from May 22 to June 5 within the town.

Bennie Price believes that San Antonio merits higher in phrases of protection. Therefore, the community must take duty for fighting gun violence, and extra must be finished to supply price range and sources to community systems geared toward decreasing violence within the town.

