Bidens to host UCONN, LSU basketball teams at WH this month

President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill, plan to welcome the boys’s and girls’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House on Friday, May 26

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill, plan to welcome the boys’s and girls’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House on Friday, May 26.

The University of Connecticut Huskies males’s group beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to protected its 5th nationwide identify. The Louisiana State University Tigers girls’s group received its first championship via beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

- Advertisement -

The invite to LSU changed into a supply of controversy this 12 months after the primary girl mentioned in a speech that the defeated Iowa girls’s group must additionally come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In contemporary many years, the White House has typically hosted handiest champions.

LSU big name Angel Reese tweeted a link to a tale about Jill Biden’s remarks. “ A JOKE,” she wrote, together with 3 rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. On a podcast in a while after, Reese mentioned her group must as an alternative rejoice their identify with former President Barack Obama and previous first girl Michelle Obama.

Reese later advised ESPN all over an interview that she would pass to the White House as a result of she desires to do “what’s best for the team.”