Saturday, March 11, 2023
Biden unveils budget ahead of negotiations with Republicans over spending cuts

President Biden revealed his budget for the 2024 fiscal year that includes higher tax rates for corporations and the super-wealthy. He says the plan would cut the federal deficit by $3 trillion in 10 years, but it’s not expected to pass Congress in its current form. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes explains how this budget will be used as a jumping-off point for debt ceiling negotiations.

