Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks





President Biden announced a new executive order aimed at curbing gun violence in the United States during a speech in Monterey Park, California. The order includes measures to strengthen background checks for gun purchases, promote more secure firearms storage, and ensure law enforcement agencies can get the most out of existing gun control laws. Biden spoke emotionally about the need for action, declaring that he is determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The order does not create new laws but rather aims to enforce existing ones. It directs federal agencies to ensure compliance and calls on Congress to pass universal background checks and eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity to liability. The order also includes provisions for mental health support, financial aid for victims and businesses affected by gun violence, and better reporting of ballistics data. Pro-gun groups criticized the order, arguing that it would do little to prevent mass shootings.

