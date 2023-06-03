Monday, June 5, 2023
Biden praises bipartisan deal to raise debt ceiling

By accuratenewsinfo
President Joe Biden just lately recommended the bipartisan settlement to raise the debt ceiling all over a speech from the Oval Office. In his deal with, he highlighted the significance of this accord in fending off a possible debilitating “economic collapse”. Concurrently, the inventory marketplace gained a spice up of optimism due to a strong efficiency in process expansion. CBS News correspondent, Christina Ruffini, delves additional into the ramifications of this vital deal. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting through receiving browser notifications. Turn them on now to by no means leave out a beat.

