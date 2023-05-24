Biden calls for end of gun violence ‘epidemic’ a year after Uvalde shooting

President Joe Biden, marking one year because the Uvalde college shooting, on Wednesday known as on Republicans in Congress to behave to end the “epidemic” of gun violence within the United States.

Before turning in somber remarks, Biden and primary woman Jill Biden venerated the lives misplaced with a show of 21 candles assembled on the base of the White House grand staircase.

“Remembering is important but it’s also painful,” he stated with the primary woman status by way of his aspect. “One year ago today, Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, turned into another killing field in America.”

Nineteen fourth graders and two lecturers have been killed when a gunman stormed Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. Seventeen others have been injured.

Biden renewed his name for an attack guns ban, common background exams, nationwide pink flag regulations and different gun keep watch over measures.

“In over the last year since Uvalde, our country’s experienced a staggering 650 mass shootings. Well over, it’s hard to say, well over 40,000 deaths due to gun violence,” Biden stated.

“We can’t end this epidemic until Congress has some commonsense gun safety laws to keep weapons of war off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous people,” he persisted. “Until states do the same thing, how many more parents will live their worst nightmare before we stand up for gun lobbying?”

Biden at the day of the shooting in Uvalde spoke of how he was once “sick and tired” of gun violence, announcing we “can do so much more.” The shooting got here 10 days after a gunman attacked a grocery retailer in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 folks.

The president and the primary woman traveled to Uvalde days after the shooting and met with the sufferers’ households.

“Standing there in Uvalde, Jill and I couldn’t help but think that too many schools, too many every day places have become killing fields in communities all across every part of America,” he stated on Wednesday. “And in each place, hear the same message. Do something. For God’s sake, please do something.”

Biden additionally took a few moments Wednesday to hook up with the ones grieving households by way of chatting with the loss of their son Beau, who died on May 30, 2015.

“Everyone’s pain is different,” he stated, including that in the future their reminiscence will convey a smile to their face “before it brings a tear to your eye.”

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated on Tuesday that the president believes the Uvalde shooting and the Buffalo grocery store shooting have been the catalyst for Congress passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“While he’s very, he’s very appreciative of what Congress was able to do, there’s so much more to be done … We need to see Congress do something more, do more,” she informed ABC News. “Put forward some commonsense, gun reform. That’s what these families deserve. That’s what they should be able to see.”

Biden emphasised Wednesday that “it’s time to act.”

“It’s time to make our voices heard. Not as Democrats or as Republicans. But as friends, as neighbors, as parents, as fellow Americans and I’m being deadly earnest when I say that,” he stated.