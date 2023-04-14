Biden announces plan to expand health care coverage for DACA recipients

The Biden management is proposing a rule that, if finalized, would open eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance coverage exchanges to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

On Thursday, the White House introduced the Department of Health and Human Services is making plans to put ahead a rule that expands the definition of “lawful presence” to come with DACA recipients, sometimes called “Dreamers.” The management intends to put in force the coverage exchange by way of the tip of the month, in accordance to the White House.

“Health care should be a right, not a privilege, and my administration’s worked hard to expand health care. And today, more Americans have health insurance than ever,” President Joe Biden mentioned in a pre-recorded video saying the verdict. “Today’s announcement is about giving DACA recipients the same opportunity.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra applauded the verdict, noting a couple of 3rd of present DACA recipients shouldn’t have health insurance coverage.

Some recipients have had get admission to to coverage via paintings, army carrier, and techniques some states have expanded to them.

Advocates say undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients deserve to be rewarded for their assist conserving the financial system afloat all through the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These were people who were providing health care, or providing other types of care, helping keep small businesses open and ensuring that people had food to eat. At the same time, many of these same individuals who were part of our frontline workforce during the pandemic, they themselves were left behind unable to access many of the assistance programs that the rest of us were able to access,” mentioned Sergio Gonzales, Executive Director of the Immigration Hub. “Not only was this just completely unfair and unjust, but it also makes no sense. When we have healthier people and we have people who are able to access health care that moves the entire country forward. That ensures that we have healthier communities at large.”

Paloma Bouhid, a DACA recipient, says she misplaced health care coverage when she used to be laid off from her tourism and hospitality activity all through the pandemic and used to be “terrified” of contracting COVID. She lately began her personal corporate organizing properties, companies and different areas for purchasers and had to get personal insurance coverage for some scientific checks she had to go through.

“It’s so expensive and it’s such a big part of my financials, being a small business owner, that I’m still very paranoid about getting sick or being in an accident. It’s just absolute paranoia,” Bouhid mentioned. “This comes as an enormous reduction to know that if one thing does occur I’m lined and I will be able to take care of myself and prioritize my health and know that is going to be k.

Paloma Bouhid says expanding health care coverage for DACA recipients like herself is a “huge relief.” Courtesy Paloma Bouhid

While immigrant advocates largely praised the president’s announcement, some conservatives slammed his plan to expand health care for DACA recipients.

“Rewarding unlawful immigration will carry extra unlawful immigration. This is an insult to American citizenship,” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted.

Pro-DACA protestors hold a march outside of the U.S. Capitol Building calling for a pathway to citizenship on November 17th, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There are approximately 580,000 current recipients of the program, and nearly 800,000 young migrants have benefited from DACA, according to data collected by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shows. The program was launched by the Obama-Biden administration in 2012, which allowed some immigrants who were brought to the country as children to legally work and stay in the country for renewable periods of up to two years if they meet several strict requirements. DACA does not provide a pathway to citizenship.

Multiple legal challenges have threatened the fate of DACA since its inception, with a current lawsuit working its way through district court in Texas. In 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that the program was unlawful. A federal appeals court later upheld his decision but allowed protections for current recipients to remain in place pending the lower court’s review of the Biden administration’s efforts to codify the program into administrative law. While recipients are still allowed to apply to renew their status every two years through DACA, new applicants have been barred for nearly two years.