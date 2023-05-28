Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default





President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are finalizing a deal to elevate the USA debt ceiling, as the USA approaches a probably disastrous executive default. Negotiators are dashing to draft the invoice textual content earlier than the June 5 time limit, with the hope of securing sufficient Republican and Democratic votes to move the measure. The compromise contains spending cuts however does no longer have the support of the hard-right or left flank. The legislative bundle may well be drafted and shared with lawmakers in time for House votes once Wednesday, and later within the coming week within the Senate. The deal got here in combination after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Congress that the United States may just default on its debt duties by means of June 5 if lawmakers didn’t act in time.