Beyoncé kicks off “Renaissance” world tour





Beyoncé, one of the vital famend and influential musicians within the world, has formally commenced her extremely expected “Renaissance” world tour in Stockholm, Sweden. Admirers of the award-winning singer are ecstatic concerning the news, eagerly waiting for what surprises the tour has in retailer for them.

Heran Mamo, a famend R&B and hip-hop reporter for Billboard, joined CBS News’ Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to talk about the approaching tour and different noteworthy facets of Beyoncé’s profession. Fans can be expecting an eclectic mixture of musical preparations that mix vintage Beyoncé hits with new, never-before-seen tunes.

The tour’s legit release marks a enormous instance for Beyoncé and her adoring fanatics, who’ve been patiently looking ahead to over a 12 months for her to hit the street as soon as once more. With her unrivaled ability and respected presence, Beyoncé’s concert events are at all times a one-of-a-kind revel in that go away audiences spellbound.

