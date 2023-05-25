Best Bets the Week of May 25-31, 2023





As summer season approaches, arts organizations in Houston are ultimate out their seasons with international premieres, thought-provoking theater, and Motown classics. On May 25, Stages will open Roger Bean’s “Drag Wonderettes,” which celebrates femininity and explores the transcendent energy of friendship and love in the drag group. The play will run along “The Legend of Georgia McBride” via July 2. Houston Ballet will debut its combined repertory program “Divergence,” that includes Aszure Barton’s “Angular Momentum,” Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s “Divergence,” and Justin Peck’s international premiere “Under the Folding Sky.” The latter paintings was once impressed through the town of Houston and contours new choreographic inventions. Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival kicks off on May 25 with a studying of David Davila’s “Hotel Puerto Vallarta.” The pageant contains readings of Josie Nericcio’s “619 Hendricks,” Ricardo Dávila’s “parts per million & prophets,” and Jesús I. Valles’s “a river, its mouths,” in addition to workshops and a unfastened arts marketplace on May 27. Motown lovers can stay up for “Forever Motown” at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The unfastened display options 9 performers, together with former lead singers of teams akin to The Four Tops and The Temptations. Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Fairview” at 4th Wall Theatre Company explores the discomfiting and extraordinary occasions that come to mild all over a middle-class Black circle of relatives’s birthday celebration for his or her grandma. Finally, the Kinetic Ensemble’s “Beyond the Sanctuary Walls,” which incorporates a international premiere through composer Theo Chandler, examines the dating between protection and worry. The Catastrophic Theatre will even provide “A Maroon’s Guide to Time and Space,” an Afrofuturistic, non-linear retelling of Harriet Tubman’s tale. Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. rounds out the season with Tracy Letts’s “August: Osage County,” a tale of a dysfunctional Oklahoma circle of relatives’s reunion.