Ben Stokes likely to start IPL 2023 as a specialist batter for CSK





Ben Stokes is likely to play as a specialist batter on the start of the 2023 IPL and has had a cortisone injection so as to set up an harm to his left knee, ESPNcricinfo understands.

Stokes, who was once signed for INR 16.25 crore (US$ 1.9 million approx. on the time) as Chennai Super Kings’ most costly signing in an public sale, arrived in India ultimate week and has been coaching together with his new team-mates forward in their season opener in Ahmedabad on Friday night time, towards protecting champions Gujarat Titans.

He has controlled routine accidents in his left knee over a selection of years, however suffered a flare-up on England’s excursion to New Zealand ultimate month, bowling handiest 9 overs throughout two Tests and batting via transparent bodily discomfort at the ultimate day of the sequence in Wellington.

Stokes admitted the harm have been “very frustrating” on the finish of the excursion, however stated that the IPL would constitute a chance to “get myself into a position that I feel like I don’t have to worry about my knee anymore” forward of this summer time’s Ashes, which begins on June 16.

He additionally showed he has a explicit analysis of the problem, which he declined to expose publicly. ESPNcricinfo understands that a next scan at the knee got here again transparent, however Stokes has taken a cortisone injection – a not unusual anti inflammatory injection which reduces swelling – forward of the IPL.

“My understanding is he’s ready to go as a batsman from the start,” Mike Hussey, Super Kings’ batting trainer, advised ESPNcricinfo and PA news. “The bowling might be wait and see. I know he had his first very light bowl yesterday [Sunday] since he had his injections in his knee.

“The physios from Chennai and the ECB are operating beautiful intently in combination. My figuring out is he would possibly not be bowling a lot in any respect within the first few video games of the event… it could be a few weeks. I’m no longer 100% certain, [but we will] expectantly get him bowling in the course of the event.”

Brendon McCullum, England’s coach, has publicly put his faith in the franchise’s “superb scientific crew” and Stokes’ own ability to “get proper for the massive moments”. He said after their tour to New Zealand that he would be in touch with Stephen Fleming, Super Kings’ head coach, and his own former international team-mate.

Stokes has previously indicated that he will consider returning early from the IPL in order to prepare for England's Test against Ireland at Lord's from June 1 – four days after the IPL final – and has already spoken to Hussey about his excitement for the Ashes series that follows, his first as England's captain.

“From an Australian point of view, I’m going to hope he bowls 20 or 30 overs within the nets,” Hussey said, laughing. “We’ll be operating him into the bottom and I’ll be ensuring he does further weight periods and run-throughs to put as a lot force on that frame… I’m joking, clearly.

“I want a fit Ben Stokes playing his best cricket at the Ashes. This franchise is very professional, works very closely with all the national boards, and I know our physio has already been working with the ECB physios. I want to see his best cricket at the Ashes; I want both teams at their best, going hard at it, and I think it will be an unbelievable series to watch.”

Hussey added that Stokes have been "hitting the ball really well" since arriving in India, predicting that he can be "huge" to the franchise's bid to achieve the playoffs, "particularly if we can get him bowling… having those allrounders is really important".

Super Kings will play their first domestic sport since 2019 on April 3 as the IPL returns to a complete home-and-away season. "The ground is amazing: new stands up, full capacity," Hussey stated. "The first home game, the atmosphere is going to be out of this world.

“I will be able to’t wait – and I’m certain Stokesy goes to completely adore it. That’s the item with the ones giant avid gamers, they typically like a giant level and carry out their very best on it. Once he will get in the market in Chepauk Stadium in entrance of an unbelievably loud crowd, I’m hoping it is going to convey out the most efficient in him.”

- Advertisement -





