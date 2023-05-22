Ben Roethlisberger admits he initially didn’t want Kenny Pickett to succeed with Steelers; here’s what changed

Ben Roethlisberger, the mythical quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has performed an important function in bringing a number of Super Bowl titles again to the town, making him one of the vital largest Steelers of their historical past.

For just about 18 years, Roethlisberger used to be the face of the Steelers and their franchise quarterback, main them to numerous victories and implausible performances. However, his retirement in 2021 marked the top of an technology on the planet of NFL, converting the staff’s fortunes and quarterbacking tasks. In the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers decided on Kenny Pickett within the first spherical, which marked the beginning of a brand new technology.

Being human, Roethlisberger didn’t want his legacy to fade away, and he sought after to retain that Pittsburgh legacy that he had constructed through the years. In a contemporary podcast, he admitted to feeling selfishly concerning the quarterback transition but additionally spoke of taking part in staring at Pickett’s growth and enlargement.

Pickett made a exceptional get started to his occupation, main all NFL learners in passing yards and becoming a member of Roethlisberger as the one learners in franchise historical past to go for 2000 or extra yards. Pickett’s implausible efficiency used to be adopted by way of him additionally being the primary quarterback because the merger in 1970 to have a couple of speeding touchdowns within the first recreation.

The Steelers overlooked the playoffs ultimate season, however they closed the 12 months with six wins out of 7, completing with a profitable file. Roethlisberger ultimately took a liking to Pickett and sought after him to succeed and win video games; he stated his preliminary resistance and likewise shared that he used to be rooting for Pickett by way of the 3rd recreation. He ended the message by way of pointing out that he used to be keen on Pickett’s and needed him a shiny long term forward.